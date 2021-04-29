Woodcut International Signs Package Deal With Sky Germany

Woodcut International closed a package deal with Sky Germany for a selection of true crime documentaries.

Sky Germany acquired Surviving a Serial Killer, The Killer Within, The Beverley Allitt Tapes, and seasons two and three of How I Caught the Killer. The documentaries will appear on the broadcaster’s Sky Crime channel, which launched earlier this month.

Koulla Anastasi, Commercial director of Woodcut International, commented, “We are delighted to announce this package deal and wish to congratulate Sky Germany on the successful launch of their new crime channel. As a producer, Woodcut Media continues to raise the bar with its factual content, and it’s a privilege to have some of these premium titles feature as part of this new channel’s offerings.”

Anne Roder-Botbol, who brokered the deal and serves as the company’s Paris-based sales consultant, added, “Woodcut has an incredible strong slate of high-end crime programming with broad international appeal. It’s great to have closed this first deal with Sky Germany, especially as the genre continues to perform globally.”