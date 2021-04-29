Niecy Nash To Host FOX’s ‘Don’t Forget The Lyrics!’

FOX announced that actress Niecy Nash will host the new version of Don’t Forget The Lyrics!

Produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions, the show follows contestants as they choose a song then take center stage. Once on stage, the music will stop. Will the contestants belt out the correct lyrics or fold under pressure?

Created by Jeff Apploff, the popular game show will debut on the network during the 2021-2022 season. Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s free streaming platform, will also stream the series.

Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at FOX Entertainment, stated, “Whether it’s tapping a toe to keep rhythm, humming a melody or outright singing along, music is one thing that is universally appealing. Don’t Forget The Lyrics! wraps everything about why people love, enjoy and treasure music into one big, fun, high-energy and high-stakes show.”