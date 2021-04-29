GMA Network Enters Multi-Year Partnership With iQiyi International

GMA Network signed a multi-year partnership with iQiyi International.

As part of the deal, GMA Network dramas will launch on the iQiyi OTT platform. iQiyi subscribers in the Philippines will be able to watch a slew of Filipino content, including the romantic comedy series First Yaya. The deal also includes cultural drama Legal Wives, the TV adaptation of Nagbabagang Luha, and the romantic mystery mini-series Love You Stranger.

Felipe L. Gozon, chairman and CEO of GMA Network, stated, “We are honored and grateful for iQiyi’s trust in partnering with GMA Network as the Kapuso programs jumpstart the exciting line-up of Filipino content for this platform. As we continue to adapt to the shifting interests of our viewers and their viewing habits, we relentlessly produce world-class entertainment programs that can be consumed in various platforms and iQiyi International’s massive user base will likewise complement our digital efforts.”

Sherwin Dela Cruz, Philippines country manager for iQiyi, added, “iQiyi is committed to bringing the best in local dramas to our local viewers across the Philippines for them to watch anytime, anywhere. iQiyi and GMA have been in discussion to join forces for the benefit of our viewers for a while, and we could not be more thrilled to finally embark on this exciting journey together.”