Electric Entertainment Secures U.S. Distribution To ‘As I Am’

Electric Entertainment picked up the U.S. distribution rights to Guy Davies’ As I Am.

Inspired by Davies’ life experience, the feature film tells a coming-of-age story of Kai, an aspiring writer, and his friends in their last week as seniors in high school. This pivotal time will awaken sexual desires in them, cost one of them their life, and leave each of them changed forever. The film stars Harry Lloyd, James Faulkner, and Joshua Glenister, among others.

Toby Cook and Matthew Cook of Fable Maze Production Company produced the film, along with Davies.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “Davies has created a beautiful film that captures the struggles of a young man experiencing the conflict of adolescence and emerging adulthood. The themes of this film will resonate with audiences of all ages.”