Animation Masters Summit Honors Ketan Mehta And Nina Sabnani

Toonz Media Group will host its annual Animation Masters Summit (AMS) online from May 4-8, 2021.

The 2021 edition will honor animation industry pioneer Ketan Mehta and artist and filmmaker Prof. Nina Sabnani (pictured). Mehta will be recognized with the Special Contribution Award, while Sabnani will be presented with the Legend Award.

The Animation Masters Summit also includes sessions with professionals within the international media and entertainment industry. Indian filmmaker Subhash Ghai will offer a keynote address at the inaugural event session. The five-day event will also feature master sessions with ad guru Rahul daCunha, screenwriter Meg LeFauve, music composer Vidjay Beerpoot, and director-producer Saraswathi Balgam.

Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, commented, “Every year at Animation Masters Summit we give away the Legend Award to a legendary animation master in recognition of their life-long contribution to Indian Animation. Prof. Nina Sabnani is one of the most revered figures in Indian animation today.”

Jayakumar continued, “Mr. Ketan Mehta, who is being awarded the Special Contribution Award, has helped put the Indian animation community on the global map by founding one of the most successful animation studios in India. He also played a significant role in fostering new talent by establishing the Maya Academy.”