Youlook.TV Picks Up Cooking Shows From Calinos

Calinos Entertainment struck its first distribution deal in the U.K. and Ireland with Youlook.tv.

Youlook.tv showcases a curated selection of channels, with content ranging from cooking shows and sports to classic films and documentaries. The AVoD service picked up FOX Turkey’s two cooking shows Sara’s Istanbul Delights (pictured) and Tom’s Istanbul Delights.

Melis Idil, International Sales director at Calinos Entertainment, said, “We are proud to close our first deal with Youlook.tv and very excited to be able to introduce our content offerings to UK & Ireland territories.”

David Smyth, founder and CEO of YouLook.tv, commented, “I’m thrilled to be bringing these two outstanding shows to YouLook, and to being Calinos’ first partner in the UK and Ireland. These series fit perfectly into our food and drink vertical YouLook Tasty but are of equal appeal to viewers of travel shows. The way these two series might engage audiences with different passions is exactly what we’re about at YouLook.”

Firat Gulgen, CEO of Calinos Entertainment, added, “As Calinos Entertainment, we are very happy to have entered the UK market with our first Youlook.tv sale. We hope that, as a result of the successful performance of our content, these sales will lead to many more. Thanks to our International Sales Director, Melis Idil for making this sale possible.”