VIS Wraps Production On ‘Kally’s Mashup: A Very Kally’s Birthday!’

VIS Americas, a division of ViacomCBS, finished production on Kally’s Mashup: A Very Kally’s Birthday!

Produced by VIS, Anders Media, 360Powwow, and Labyrinth, the movie is based on the Nickelodeon Latin America series Kally’s Mashup. Written by Peter Barsocchini and Adam Anders, the movie follows Kally as she embarks on a crazy journey ahead of her birthday. The movie stars Maia Reficco and Alex Hoyer, alongside a cast that includes Saraí Meza, Celeste Sanazi, and Johann Vera, among others.

Anders also serves as executive music producer for the film, overseeing the soundtrack, which he did for the two seasons of the Nickelodeon Latin America series.