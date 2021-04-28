Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises named Federico Garza as senior vice president of Research Strategy and Insights.

In his role, Garza will oversee research, insight, and analytics to inform programming, marketing, and digital strategy. With his vast experience in audience measurement, content programming, and quantitative and qualitative research, he will integrate consumer, media, and marketplace intelligence to support Telemundo’s properties.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Garza served as executive vice president of Research and Insights at IHEARTMEDIA. He brings more than 20 years of experience with strategy and research from across multiple industries.

Mónica Gil, Chief Administrative and Marketing Officer at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, stated, “As Latinos and the industry continue to evolve, Federico’s vast knowledge and diverse background across media, technology and communications will be instrumental in strengthening our market leadership in the shifting landscape.”