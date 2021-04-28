Talos Films Inks Deal With Casey Hammer For Limited Series

Talos Films entered an exclusive agreement with Casey Hammer to produce a limited series on the rise and fall of the notorious Hammer family.

For the first time on camera, Casey Hammer, author of the memoir Surviving My Birthright, shares the inside story of the Hammer family saga, from its relatively humble beginnings to becoming a global business empire. The documentary series will provide a definitive account of the secrets and scandals surrounding one of the most powerful families in the U.S.

Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs, co-founders of Talos Films, stated, “The Hammer family history is like Succession on steroids. A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild. Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned. With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this mini-series will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear.”