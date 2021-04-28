MISTCO Sells ‘Surprise Marriage’ In Israel And Hungary

MISTCO licensed the drama Surprise Marriage in Israel and Hungary.

Produced by BSK Yapim for TRT1 in Turkey, the series tells the love story between Tarik and Itir, who are trying to hide their secret marriage from their parents.

In addition to its latest acquisitions, Surprise Marriage was previously sold to Mediaset’s Divinity channel in Spain.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO, commented, “Surprise Marriage is one of the precious titles in our library. As the epidemic continues, the interest in ready content is increasing, and we are delighted to bring this precious content in our catalog to countries.”