Up The Ladder: Gramafilm

Gramafilm brought on three senior hires. With these latest appointments, Gramafilm aims to build its Entertainment and Factual Entertainment slate.

Eddie Evelyn-Hall (pictured) has been appointed creative director of Development. He will be responsible for leading the development of the company’s Entertainment and Factual Entertainment slate.

In addition, Laura Amure and Jamie Cowell joined the company as development executives. The trio previously worked together on several format shows, including I Like The Way You Move for BBC Three, Don’t Hate The Playaz for ITV2, and more.

James Morton-Haworth, co-founder and director at Gramafilm, commented, “Eddie, Laura and Jamie are such an incredible addition to our team at Gramafilm. They each have an amazing track record in the industry, working across TV, film, and music, and they will be invaluable to the growth of Gramafilm as we combine our passion for branded storytelling with new entertainment formats. We’re very happy to have them on board and excited for what they will create.”