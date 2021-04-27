Rakuten TV Launches 90+ Channels In Europe

Rakuten TV expanded its AVoD offering with over 90 free linear channels across 42 European markets.

Rakuten TV’s new offering will vary in each territory and showcase different genres, including movies, entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and more. The enhanced programming selection features channels from global media groups and brands, including Bloomberg TV, Euronews, GQ, Qwest TV, Reuters, Stingray, The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, among others.

In the U.K., new channels include FilmRise, Real Stories, Timeline and the LEGO® channel. ¡Hola! Play and Planeta Junior will offer channels in Spain, and L’atelier des chefs, Luxe, Motosport and Humanity will present channels in France. In addition, Italian audiences will have access to Bizzarro Movies and Cinema Segreto, while in Germany, Netzkino, Waidwerk Free, Tierwelt Live and Deluxe Lounge HD will be added.

Jacinto Roca, founder and CEO at Rakuten TV, commented, “We are eager to contribute once again to the disruption of the entertainment industry with this major step on the growth and innovation on Rakuten TV, which aims to enrich our business model and content offer.”

Roca continued, “At a time when the entertainment sector is living an unprecedented transformation, and consumption habits are constantly evolving, we are striving to adapt our business model to meet users and advertisers needs at once.”