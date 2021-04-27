Cosmos-Maya Signs Deal With Disney India For ‘Dr. Tenali Rama’

Cosmos-Maya closed a deal with Disney India to launch Dr. Tenali Rama on the network’s pay-TV channels in 2021.

Coming from the creative team behind Cosmos-Maya’s Titoo, the new medical kids’ animation follows Tenali Rama, a nine-year-old genius and qualified doctor, who uses his intelligence and wit to help people with their problems. Production on the series began last year, as part of Cosmos-Maya’s pipeline of new shows for 2021.

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, stated, “Dr Tenali Rama HMKD is an amalgamation of multiple characteristics that define us Indians – he is a quick-witted, capable, jugaadu 9-year-old kid and an NRI doctor in London, who lives and works with his extended family. We aim to inspire kids to make the best use of their wits and skills to give back and help people, encouraging young audiences to look up to the vital workers within the medical industry. The show holds relatability for other family members as well who’ll laugh along to the cultural idiosyncrasies of an Indian family residing abroad.”

Mehta added, “We have a number of new shows lined up for a 2021 release with Disney India, and we know that their extensive network reach makes them the perfect home for Dr Tenali Rama HMKD. We also have the next seasons of Bapu, Gadget Guru Ganesha and Selfie With Bajrangi undergoing production simultaneously and we are excited to be expanding this relationship with our partners at Disney India.”