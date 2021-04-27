Abacus Media Rights Scores Global Sales For ‘Nike’s Big Bet’

Abacus Media Rights sold Nike’s Big Bet: Alberto Salazar and the Fine Line of Sport to broadcasters around the world.

Produced by Paul Kemp Productions and Cream Films, the feature documentary reveals the story behind Alberto Salazar, one of the most famous athletic coaches. He was found guilty of doping violations, which banned him from all coaching activities. Soon after, The Nike Oregon Project was disbanded, and Mark Parker, the CEO of Nike, was out. The film uncovers the truth of what happened, from all sides, including Nike and Salazar.

The provocative documentary was picked up by Sky for the U.K, DR for Denmark, Channel Hot8 for Israel, WATCHA for South Korea, CANAL+ for Poland, and Nordic Entertainment Group for Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Baltics.

Nike’s Big Bet has its North American premiere at Hot Docs on April 29, 2021.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, said, “With the delayed Olympics set to run later in the year, this is a timely feature documentary which reveals the shocking downfall of one of the most high-profile coaches in the world. It’s must-see factual television.”