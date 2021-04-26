TV France International will introduce two new Screens events for this season.

Running from May 3-June 3, 2021, ScreenHistory will offer a wealth of French documentary content within the history genre. Registered companies include Balanga, Illégitime Défense, INA, and Lucky You, among others.

ScreenFeelGood will feature multi-genre programming, from drama series and animated specials to documentaries and entertainment shows, and it will be held from May 17-June 17.

TV France International launched the Les Screens events in April 2020. The French audiovisual organization has previously offered ScreenKIDS, ScreenFilms, ScreenArts, and ScreenSeries, among others.

Please follow and like us: