TV France International Presents New Screens Markets

TV France International will introduce two new Screens events for this season.

Running from May 3-June 3, 2021, ScreenHistory will offer a wealth of French documentary content within the history genre. Registered companies include Balanga, Illégitime Défense, INA, and Lucky You, among others.

ScreenFeelGood will feature multi-genre programming, from drama series and animated specials to documentaries and entertainment shows, and it will be held from May 17-June 17.

TV France International launched the Les Screens events in April 2020. The French audiovisual organization has previously offered ScreenKIDS, ScreenFilms, ScreenArts, and ScreenSeries, among others.