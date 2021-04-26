Studio 100 Inks Licensing Deal With Mediatoon

Studio 100 Media and Mediatoon Licensing struck up a new licensing partnership.

As part of the agreement, Studio 100’s licensing team will oversee licensing for well-known IP from Mediatoon’s portfolio. In addition to German-speaking territories, the licensing partnership encompasses the licensing activities in Eastern Europe, Nordics, and in Benelux through the licensing team at Studio 100 Benelux.

The deal covers Bobby & Bill, Little Furry, and Martin Morning, Ernest & Rebecca, The Fox and the Badger Family, and Marsupilami (pictured). These series all air in primetime slots with broadcasters KiKA, ZDF, and Benelux TV, with availability on Amazon, YouTube, or Kixi.

Studio 100 Media’s international licensing team will also lead licensing of Lucky Luke and Yakari in Benelux, Poland, and Nordic territories.

Jérôme Leclercq, general manager of Mediatoon Licensing, stated, “We are really proud to start a new collaboration with Studio 100 Benelux and Studio 100 Media, our new licensing agents in GSA, Northern and Eastern Europe. Mediatoon Licensing’s portfolio fits perfectly with Studio 100’s catalogue, the professionalism and the licensing strategy of Studio 100 definitely convinced us to choose them as partners to develop our properties in these territories.”