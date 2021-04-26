SPI/FilmBox’s Filmstream Rolls Out On Samsung TV Plus Mobile In U.K.

Filmstream, the new ad-based digital product from SPI/FilmBox, launched on the Samsung TV Plus mobile app in the U.K.

Samsung recently rolled out the Samsung TV Plus mobile app in the U.K., available through the Galaxy Store and Google Play. Select Samsung Galaxy device users will be able to access the independent and classic movies offered by Filmstream in April 2021. FilmStream’s catalogue also features a variety of world cinema gems from Kurosawa, Fellini, and more.

In addition to available in the U.K., SPI’s Filmstream is available in India on Samsung TV Plus, and it is available to select Samsung Smart TVs in the U.K., India, and Australia.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “More and more consumers are turning to their mobile devices for entertainment, which provides them with instant access to quality content. It is our pleasure to bring some of the best world cinema movies and critically-acclaimed feature films with Filmstream to Samsung mobile device users in the U.K.”