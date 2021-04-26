Filmzie Secures New Content From All3Media International

Filmzie confirmed an expansion of its content deal with All3Media International.

Filmzie is available to viewers for free through its AVoD model. The platform is also available on Samsung TV Plus, Fire TV, and iOS and Android apps. As part of the expanded deal, Filmzie’s streaming platform will showcase a variety of new content.

The package includes diverse culinary shows, including Culinary Genius USA, Masterchef Junior US, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Worst Bakers in America, and The F Word. Supernatural dramas Ghost Hunter and Apparitions also head to the platform.

Filmzie will also now feature New Zealand shows The Almighty Johnsons and Westside, as well as the Australian show Anzac Girls. The deal also includes biographical dramas Elizabeth 1 and The Real Mary Poppins.