Oscar 2021 Winners Announced

The 93rd Academy Awards took place last night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre.

The award for Best Picture went to Nomadland. Frances McDormand, who stars in the film, also won in the Actress in a Leading Role category. In the Actor in a Leading Role category, Anthony Hopkins was honored for his performance in The Father.

Supporting role winners were Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah and Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari.

The International Feature Film award went to Another Round from Denmark.

