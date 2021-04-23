‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ S4 Launches May 2 On Paramount+

Paramount+ will release the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season four on May 2, 2021.

Based on the dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a near-distant future in the U.S., when environmental pollution has reduced the birth rate to an alarming degree. The new season continues to follow June in her pursuit of justice and revenge against the totalitarian regime known as Gilead.

Produced by MGM Television, the series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Alexis Bledel, among others. Executive producers include Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran. Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang.

MGM handles international distribution.