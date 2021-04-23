Sky Confirms ‘Devils’ S2 Production

Sky confirmed that production has started for the second season of Devils.

Produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in collaboration with Sky Studios, Orange Studio, and OCS, the series sees Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi reprise their roles. Based on the bestseller by Guido Maria Brera, the series depicts a silent but devastating war in the world of finance. Filming will continue in Rome and London.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution oversees international sales for Devils on behalf of Sky Studios. The first season sold in over 160 territories.