Gusto TV’s ‘Cook Like a Chef’ Wins Taste Awards

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that Cook Like a Chef won two awards at the 2021 Taste Awards.

The ground-breaking series Cook Like a Chef won in the “Best in Canada” and “Breakout Foodies of the Year” categories. The original series spanned six seasons from 2001 to 2004. The show presents five young chefs who explore different cooking techniques, tips, and tricks. The latest season featured four new chefs: Katie Ardington from Ottawa, Craig Wong from Toronto, and Derek Dammann and Natalia Machado from Montreal.

This year’s Taste Awards were held online through YouTube Livestream, with a star-studded lineup of celebrity presenters.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Thank you to the Taste Awards for recognizing Cook Like a Chef for these two distinguished awards. We truly believe that food is a global language and take pride in creating the best food content to inspire all viewers to get cooking.”