Global Agency Picks Up Rights To ‘Innocence’

Global Agency secured the international distribution rights to Innocence.

Produced by GOLD Film for FOX in Turkey, Innocence depicts the relationship between a teenager and her mother, as well as the social pressures exerted on a mother-in-law’s relationship with her granddaughter. The drama series follows as the tycoon Ilker is arrested over a vicious attack on his secret lover Ela. His arrest exposes a jealous love triangle that drags all the characters through a dramatic and emotional rollercoaster.

The series’s leading cast highlights Hulya Avsar, Mehmet Aslantug, and Deniz Cakir.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “The drama Innocence is a great option for Turkish drama lovers. This series has the quality of a digital TV production and is a fast-paced series. Social media viewing rates also show the success of the series. Internationally, I believe that the series is a perfect fit for free TV channels and digital platforms.”