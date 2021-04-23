Federation Scores Worldwide Sales For ‘Blackspace’

Federation Entertainment closed sales deals for Blackspace.

Co-produced by Drama Team and Federation Entertainment for Reshet 13, the psychological thriller delves into the hidden and secret lives of teenagers. The show takes place in an Israeli high school where one morning anonymous masked figures commit a massacre. A gripping investigation follows, led by a detective who experienced a trauma at this same school many years ago.

Blackspace was sold to RTL in Germany, NPO in the Netherlands, and a streaming service in Latin America. Netflix secured the rights to the remaining territories.