Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia named Christopher Ho as senior director of Kids Networks in Asia Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Ho will oversee the Cartoon Network and Boomerang networks in Southeast Asia, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. His responsibilities cover programming, multi-platform operations, and content direction for the region’s channel brands.

Ho returns to WarnerMedia after first joining the HBO programming team in Asia in the early 2000s. He previously served at Disney where his work spanned programming, multiplatform operations, acquisitions, creative services, original productions for its Kids portfolio, and Fox’s general entertainment channels.

Leslie Lee, head of Kids APAC at WarnerMedia, commented, “Christopher is an excellent addition to our regional networks team. He has a track record of identifying content trends and implementing best practices. The Cartoon Network brand will undergo a major global evolution in the coming months, and we’ll be looking to connect with our fans in Asia Pacific in new and authentic ways.”