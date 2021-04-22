NATPE V-Fronts Presents A-Talks Launch For ATV’s ‘For My Family’

ATV will host an exclusive launch of the Turkish drama For My Family during a-talks, a new edition of NATPE V-Fronts.

Organized in collaboration with NATPE Virtual, the ATV event will feature Müge Akar and Emre Görentas of ATV alongside talent from the drama series. For My Family began airing on ATV in February 2021. The family drama revolves around four newly orphaned siblings in a dog-eat-dog world.

Participating talent include Halit Ozgur Sari, Fadik Sevin Atasoy, Celil Nalcakan, Burcu Yazgi Coskun, Onur Seyit Yaran, and Ahu Yagtu.

The event will take place on May 4, 2021.