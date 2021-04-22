MIP China Will Take Place As Hybrid Event

Reed MIDEM announced that MIP China will take place as a hybrid event with live in-person events as well as complementary digital programming.

Bringing together content providers from around the world, MIP China’s 1-to-1 Partnership Forum will run entirely online from June 28-30, 2021. The market has confirmed the participation of more than 100 buyers, with a third representing China.

The event’s conference programming will be held in Hangzhou and online, starting June 22, 2021. Accessible online and available for replay, the programming will highlight discussions on how to produce global animation with local stories.

MIP China will also feature the Pan-Asian Kids TV Talent Quest, where producers have the opportunity to submit new ideas for Asian-focused kids’ programming. Five selected projects will be invited to present in Hangzhou on June 22.