Kids First Signs Global VoD Deals For Children’s Entertainment

Kids First inked VoD deals for its children’s entertainment catalogue.

The Paris-based content distribution company also scored its first deals in China with SVoD platform Tencent and IPTV platform Puxin. Tencent secured the rights to Best Bugs Forever and Nate Is Late (pictured), which was also picked up by Puxin.

In North America, Kids First secured a deal with AVoD platform Ameba for Nate is Late, Rocky Kwaterner, Max & Maestro, and Marblegen. Nate Is Late was also acquired by AVoD platforms Kidoodle and Kidstream. Kidstream will additionally air Rocky Kwaterner, Best Bugs Forever, and I, Elvis Riboldi.

French SVoD platform OCS bought Nate is Late, Rocky Kwaterner, and Marblegen. Netflix also secured Nate is Late for the U.K., Ireland, France, and Benelux, while also picking up Marblegen for France and Benelux.

Philippe Alessandri, CEO of Kids First, stated, “We are thrilled to have secured our first deals in China and look forward to children across the territory watching some great animation produced by some of the leading producers in Europe. Our slate of children’s titles have genuine international appeal demonstrated by the breadth of new VOD deals signed globally with key platforms.”