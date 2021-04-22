AMC’s Shudder Picks Up ‘The Boy Behind the Door’

Suspense thriller The Boy Behind the Door heads to Shudder, AMC Network’s streaming service for horror, thriller, and supernatural programming.

From co-writers and directors Justin Powell and David Charbonier, The Boy Behind the Door depicts a night of unimaginable terror as twelve-year-old Bobby and his best friend Kevin get abducted on their way home from school. Bobby manages to escape his confines and embarks on a rescue mission to get himself and Kevin out alive.

The suspenseful feature film will be available starting July 29, 2021, for audiences in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, commented, “From its first frame, The Boy Behind the Door ratchets up the tension in a way that seems to never let up. Justin and David have tapped into what true evil lurking around in our world today looks like, and I can think of no better place for audiences to experience this unrelenting thrill ride than Shudder.”