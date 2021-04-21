ViacomCBS Consumer Products Latin America entered a partnership with fashion designer Galo Bertin for a SpongeBob x Galo Bertin collection of clothes.
The SpongeBob x Galo Bertin collection features garments inspired by the iconic characters SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star.
To coincide with the launch, the Fashion Box channel on Pluto TV Latin America premiered a special “Fashion Film” on April 17, 2021. Available throughout the month of April, the special includes interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the collection.
