Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks promoted Christopher Barry to executive vice president, Financial and Business Planning.

Barry will lead a team responsible for financial planning and analysis for all of the company’s global revenue streams. He will also provide various divisions with budgeting, forecasting, business planning and strategic support for growth initiatives and investments.

Barry previously served as SVP, Financial and Business Planning. He first joined the company in 2012 as SVP of International Strategy and Digital Media. Prior to A+E, he held the position of SVP of Digital Media & Business Strategy at SundanceTV.

Art Vomvas, EVP of Finance and Business Planning, stated, “Throughout his nine-year tenure at A+E Networks, Christopher has proven to be a best-in-class leader in finance, and a key component to our enduring success. He embodies the very best of our culture and will continue to thrive in his new position.”