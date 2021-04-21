Starz Picks Up ‘Death And Nightingales’

Starz signed a deal with Red Arrow Studios International for Death and Nightingales.

Produced by The Imaginarium and Soho Moon Pictures for BBC Two, the epic period drama depicts a riveting story of love and revenge in a world of spies, deception, and betrayal. The series follows Beth Winters as she attempts to escape her limited life with her secret lover Liam Ward. After attempting to steal from Beth’s stepfather, their world comes crashing down. The all-star cast includes Matthew Rhys, Jamie Dornan, and Ann Skelly. The series will premiere on Starz and the Starz app in the U.S. on May 16, 2021.

Red Arrow Studios International also sold the show to HBO Europe for CEE, the Nordics, Spain and Portugal, Sky Network Television for New Zealand, and Yes for Israel. In addition, DirecTV acquired the drama for Latin America, excluding Brazil.

Tim Gerhartz, president and managing director at Red Arrow Studios International, commented, “Following the acclaim for Death and Nightingales in the UK, we’re thrilled to be taking the series Stateside and to new audiences around the world. With a focus on premium content, Starz is the ideal home for this haunting and compelling drama.”