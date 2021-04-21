One Animation Secures Global VoD Deals For ‘Oddbods’ And More

One Animation scored a slew of new global and local VoD deals for its portfolio of CG-animated series.

Oddbods (pictured), Insectibles, Antiks, and Rob the Robot will soon be available on the U.S. streaming services Ameba TV, BatteryPop, and Sensical.

Kidoodle.TV, Roku, and Happykids TV also picked up short-form version of new Oddbods and Antiks.

In France, TFOUMax picked up season two of Oddbods and the specials ‘Party Monsters’, ‘The Festive Menace’ and ‘Zee Force Five. TV For the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Nova and its streaming platform Voyo secured season one of the long-form series. Vodafone in Greece also acquire long-form seasons one and two, in addition to the “Party Monsters,” “The Festive Menace,” “Zee Force Five,” and “Oddbeard’s Curse” specials.

In the Middle East and North Africa, MENA Mobile nabbed up the Arabic version of season one of Insectibles.

Other deals include Netflix’s renewal of Oddbods long-form season two for South East Asia and Japan, FPT’s licensing Oddbods short-form seasons one-three in Vietnam, and Mola TV’s acquisition of Insectibles season one and Rob the Robot seasons one and two in Indonesia.

In Russia, KinoPoisk picked up Oddbods long-form, short-form seasons one-three, and “Party Monsters,” “The Festive Menace” and “Zee Force Five” specials, as well as Antiks season one.

Michele Schofield, SVP Content Distribution at One Animation, said: “We’ve seen a real growth for our content amongst VoD platforms and we’re delighted to be working with so many new and existing partners. Our series are created with real heart, humour and positivity, which will always resonate with children and their families no matter where they are in the world. Oddbods, Antiks, Insectibles and Rob the Robot are ideal examples of this approach, and our robust and growing line-up of platforms is testament to the audience-building firepower of each series.”