Hat Trick International Inks Sales For ‘Bloodlands’

Hat Trick International secured a raft of international sales for Bloodlands.

Produced by Hat Trick Mercurio Television, the crime drama follows police detective Tom Brannick as he tries to unmask an assassin with the code name Goliath. Created and written by Chris Brandon, the drama stars James Nesbitt, Lisa Dwan, and Lorcan Cranitch, among others.

Bloodlands has been picked up by Canal+ in France, RTE in Ireland, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s AXN Mystery in Japan, SBS in Australia, VRT in Belgium, C-More in Scandinavia, NPO in the Netherlands, and Acorn TV in the U.S. and Canada, among others. The series has been ordered for a second season by BBC1.

Sarah Tong, director of Sales at Hat Trick International, said, “Bloodlands has certainly captured the interest of global buyers with its exceptionally taught plot twists and impeccable acting performances. We are very pleased to have a second series in the works to offer our clients who we know will be eager to have even more episodes for their viewers.”