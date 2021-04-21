Canela TV Picks Up ‘Eva’s Challenge’ From J2911 Media

J2911 Media announced that Canela TV picked up the documentaries Eva’s Challenge (El reto de Eva) and Beyond Eva’s Challenge (Mas alla del reto de Eva).

Distributed by J2911 Media, Eva’s Challenge and Beyond Eva’s Challenge were filmed to raise awareness around DENT disease. Founded by Eva Gutierrez, the mother of a child with the disease, Foundation ASDENT is financing three research projects to find the cause of the disease.

Canela TV will donate the profits from the documentaries from its app toward Foundation ASDENT.