WarnerMedia Reveals New HBO Asia Original ‘Legacy’

WarnerMedia will premiere its new HBO Asia Original Legacy on the regional streaming service HBO GO in 2021.

Created by Yu Zheng, the Chinese-language period drama follows the wealthy Yi family and its three sisters who vie to inherit their father’s shopping mall business. As they enter a time of upheaval and uncertainty, the sisters will have to set aside their differences to save their family. The cast includes Qin Lan, Han Geng, Wu Jinyan, and Nie Yuan, among others.

Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia’s Head of Content – Entertainment, Southeast Asia, stated, “We’ve been ramping up our Mandarin series recently and Legacy promises to be a binge-worthy addition to our growing originals slate. It’s one of those shows that has truly something for everyone. It promises intrigue, suspense and romance, all with the backdrop of a fascinating time in China’s history.”