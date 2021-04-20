Up The Ladder: Wag Entertainment

Wag Entertainment, part of Asacha Media, brought on Bridget Boseley to serve as its new creative director.

In her newly created role, Boseley will develop premium factual content for the U.K. and international market. She will report to Steven Green, chief operating officer of Wag Entertainment. The new appointment furthers the company’s efforts to expand its output in the U.K. and develop business for streaming platforms.

Before joining the company, Boseley served as head of Factual at Spun Gold. Her recent executive producer credits include Inside Monaco for BBC2 and The Grand Party Hotel for BBC1.

Green commented, “Bridget is a brilliant creative with an impressive track record of creating and delivering high quality factual programs. Bridget’s experience and talent will help drive Wag into new areas of programming with new networks and platforms.”

Boseley remarked, “I’m very excited to be joining Wag at this point in its journey. I look forward to working with the team and collaborating with the Asacha’s group companies to develop factual content with both UK and international potential.”