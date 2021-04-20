Gusto TV Launches On Samsung TV Plus’ Mobile Platform

Gusto Worldwide Media launched on Samsung TV Plus’s mobile platform in the U.K.

Gusto TV’s linear channel and VoD content will be accessible to Samsung TV viewers through select Samsung Mobile and tablet devices. Samsung TV Plus is now available on Galaxy mobile models and tablets by downloading the app from the Google Play or Galaxy Store.

In addition, the Samsung TV service comes pre-installed on all 2016-2021 Smart TVs.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “We’re thrilled to enter the mobile market with Samsung TV Plus UK. As our reach expands, we look forward to our continued and successful partnership with our friends at Samsung.”