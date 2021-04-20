Charles Tremayne Launches First Story Productions With Cineflix Media

Television executive Charles Tremayne launched First Story Productions in partnership with Cineflix Media.

The new company will develop and produce factual and scripted content, including TV movies, for global audiences. Tremayne has secured several projects with networks such as Lifetime, National Geographic International, Discovery Science, and Syfy.

Cineflix Media will have the first option to co-produce content developed by First Story Productions. In addition, the Cineflix Productions team will offer services and development support. Cineflix Rights will have the exclusive first-look to distribute the content internationally.

In his past experience, Tremayne served as president of Cineflix Productions before transitioning to chair of the Cineflix Content Group. In addition to Tremayne, the First Story team is joined by Caroline Grist as development executive.

Charles Tremayne, founder of First Story Productions, stated, “I am excited to be partnering with Cineflix Media on the launch of First Story Productions and to be able to focus solely on the projects that I really love—strong, personal true stories that reveal a bigger truth. There has never been more opportunity to tell these stories, and so many ways to present them to a new generation of viewers.”