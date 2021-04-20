bulbKIDZ Debuts With ‘Gopher It’ For 2022

Industry veterans Nancy Aries Koff and Kiersten Halstead formed bulbKIDZ.

BulbKIDZ will focus on the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of premium children’s and family content. At launch, the Canadian-U.S. kids’ entertainment company unveiled its first preschool animation project, Gopher It!, which is in development for fall 2022. Coming from creators Andrew Sabiston and Ron Rubin, the adventurous edutainment series follows a young gregarious gopher who travels all over the animal kingdom to help and learn from an unforgettable bunch of friends.

Koff, co-founder and EVP Content Strategy & Global Sales, commented, “Our main objective is to develop strategic partnerships in creating and distributing meaningful and relevant entertainment on all platforms worldwide, making for great storytelling. We provide programming solutions for multi-viewing targets, connecting culture to kids.”

Halstead, co-founder and EVP Creative Development & Global Operations, said, “Gopher It! falls perfectly in line with our company mission to develop diverse content with international appeal, through entertaining relatable characters, music, and engaging content for preschoolers to tweens. We’re thrilled to be working with the talented Andrew Sabiston and Ron Rubin on Gopher It! as they have years of experience in bringing characters’ voices to life.”