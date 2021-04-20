Banijay Rights Sells ‘Viewpoint’ Across Nordics And Australia

Banijay Rights sold Viewpoint to public broadcasters in Nordic territories and Australia.

Produced by Tiger Aspect in association with Unstoppable Film and Television, Viewpoint premieres on ITV in the U.K. on April 26, 2021. The crime drama centers on a police surveillance investigation into a schoolteacher’s disappearance in a tight-knit Manchester community.

Viewpoint has been picked up by SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, and Syn in Iceland. In Australia, ABC picked up the drama.

Claire Jago, SVP Nordics at Banijay Rights, stated, “I’m thrilled that Viewpoint will get to reach such a wide audience; the Nordic’s are typically avid crime drama fans and I know this gripping new series will not disappoint.”