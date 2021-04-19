PBS International Scores License Deals For ‘Elinor Wonders Why’

PBS International, the worldwide co-production and distribution arm of PBS Distribution, licensed Elinor Wonders Why to a slew of international broadcasters.

Produced in partnership with Pipeline Studios, Elinor Wonders Why inspires kids to follow their curiosity, ask questions, and learn about the natural world. The pre-school series follows Elinor and her friends, Ari and Olive, as they learn about nature’s ingenious inventions.

The new pre-school series has been picked up by Knowledge Network for Canada, Discovery Latin America, YLE for Finland, HOP! for Israel, SVT for Sweden, and e-junior for the UAE.

Linda Simensky, head of Content for PBS KIDS, said, “Kids love to ask questions about how the world works. That’s. what makes Elinor Wonders Why such a perfect show for preschoolers. Kids will recognize themselves in Elinor’s boundless curiosity as she pursues the questions she wonders about – making observations and reveling in nature’s amazing answers.”

Joe Barrett, head of Sales at PBS International, commented, “We are proud to bring Elinor Wonders Why, the newest in a long line of successful PBS KIDS series, to the global marketplace and we are excited to continue growing our catalog with the amazing stories PBS KIDS creates for children around the world.”