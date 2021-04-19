Mondo TV Iberoamerica Inks Earth Day Deal For ‘MeteoHeroes’

Mondo TV Iberoamerica, part of Mondo TV Group, signed deals with Latin American broadcasters to air special episodes of MeteoHeroes on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.

Co-produced by Mondo TV and Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI), MeteoHeroes helps children understand complex and current issues surrounding climate, pollution, and protecting the planet. Four specially chosen episodes of the environmentally-themed animated kids’ show will broadcast as part of annual Earth Day programming.

Several public and private channels across Latin America have signed on for the episodes. Broadcasters include Señal Colombia, TV Perú and its children’s channel IPe, SER TV in Panama, TVN Chile through its children’s channel TV Educa Chile, Pakapaka in Argentina, and Canal Once in Mexico. In addition, the special episodes will appear on El Salvador’s Megavisión, Ecuador’s TC Televisión, TV Jamaica, Paraguay’s Trece, Bolivia’s Red Uno, the Domincan Republic’s Colorvisión, Primo TV in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and the English-language Hispanic pay-TV network Vme Media.

Dimitri Papanikas, International Sales and Co-Productions manager at Mondo TV Iberoamerica, stated, “This is a crucial example of fostering a spirit of hope and global collaboration by supporting channels in their programming on a special day dedicated to the celebration of nature. We are thrilled to have such great partners joining us in spreading the positive message from the MeteoHeroes that, working together, we all have the power to save planet Earth.”

Luigi Latini, CEO of Meteo Operations Italia, added, “April 22 is an extremely important day on the environmental calendar. We are delighted that we can make a small contribution to spreading the message about protecting our planet through a show that both educates and entertains.”