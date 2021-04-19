MISTCO Delivers ‘The Innocents’ To LATAM And MENA

MISTCO confirmed The Innocents will launch in Latin America and MENA.

Produced by OGM Pictures for TRT1, The Innocents depicts the successful businessman Han, his complicated family life, and his love story with Inci, who has her own complicated relationships with family and friends.The new Turkish drama will be available on Starzplay in the MENA region and will air on TVN in Chile.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, commented, “We are glad to extend our partnership with Starzplay and TVN Chile and very excited to see The Innocents on screen in both LATAM and MENA, which are always key regions for Turkish dramas. From the first time of its release, The Innocents has been receiving great interest worldwide and new deals will be announced soon.”