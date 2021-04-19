Incendo Starts Production On ‘Written in the Stars’ And ‘The Secret Sauce’

Incendo started production on two new romantic comedies.

Co-produced with Screentime New Zealand, Written in the Stars is being filmed on location in New Zealand. The rom com follows Kelsey, who works at a magazine. Her pitch about a skeptic’s take on love and horoscopes is accepted, and she is paired up with an astrology guru, Carter. They put their competing perspectives aside to work on a story about the local meteor shower festival, and they soon unearth that love can be written in the stars.

In addition, The Secret Sauce begins production in Montreal today. The film follows Laura, a marketing executive, as she is sent to oversee a town cook-off and entice Jim, a barbecue joint owner, to let her license his family’s secret BBQ sauce.

Both Written in the Stars and The Secret Sauce are produced in association with Citytv. They will air as part of Citytv’s Fall in Love Fridays programming lineup.