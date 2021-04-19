Genius Brands’ ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ Airs April 23 On Kartoon Channel!

Genius Brands International will launch Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten exclusively on Kartoon Channel! on April 23, 2021.

Produced by Genius Brands and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, in association with Oak Productions, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten portrays the adventures of six kids who learn to master their super skills with the help of their teacher Arnold Armstrong, also known as the superhero Captain Fantastic. The series features the voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also serves as executive producer on the series.

The action-adventure comedy series is directed by John Landis, with former SpongeBob SquarePants head writer Steven Banks serving as head writer. Executive producers include Gill Champion, CEO of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment; Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands; and Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors.

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten will launch as a two-episode double feature on Kartoon Channel!, available for free on Apple and Android devices, as well as connected TVs and devices by Samsung, LG, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick, among others.

Schwarzenegger remarked, “This is a deeply personal project for me and I am so pumped to introduce it to the world. Not only has it allowed me to bring to life the work of the fantastic Stan Lee, but the series also touches on subjects I’ve spent my life working on, from health and fitness tips and anti-bullying messages to inclusivity and diversity.”