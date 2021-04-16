StudioCanal Sells ‘Paris Police 1900’ To Sky Germany And More

StudioCanal made a slew of international sales for the crime drama franchise Paris Police 1900.

Produced by Tetra Media Fiction and AFPI, the French-language series takes place in Paris, where crime and sin mix with opulence and puritanism. When police chief Louis Lepine is urgently called out of retirement to restore order in Paris, the tragic discovery of a young woman’s torso in a suitcase spurs a young detective Antoine Jouin into action at the heart of the police headquarters.

The Canal+ Creation Originale has been picked up by Sky Germany, Radio Canada for French-speaking Canada, Amediateka Russia, RTP Portugal, NOVA Greece, SBS Australia, and M7 for Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Anne Chérel, EVP Global Sales and Distribution, said, “With a gripping narrative, magnetic acting performances and an ironic humor, this is a rich, deep and darkly layered drama series revealing a side of Paris that is rarely documented. Highlighting the stark disparity of the lives of the rich and poor as well as that of men and women at the turn of the century, the storylines may be set in a time gone by but Paris Police 1900 holds a mirror to many difficult issues that remain with us today.”