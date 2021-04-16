Dramacorp Pampas Studios To Produce New ‘Agent Hamilton’ Series

Dramacorp Pampas Studios will start production on a new collection of Agent Hamilton movies.

Swedish broadcaster TV4 and Nordic streaming service C More commissioned the spy thriller movies based on Jan Guillou’s Hamilton books. The series will be co-produced with ZDF and Beta Film, who will also oversee international sales. The Hamilton books revolve around a Swedish intelligence officer named Carl Hamilton, who becomes part of the black ops within the Swedish military.

Patrick Nebout, chief content officer of Dramacorp Pampas Studios, commented, “We see Agent Hamilton as an ever-expanding universe. Current and past international tensions and topics, such as cyber-terrorism, geopolitical clashes, ideologies, provide a never-ending flow of threats which our main character has to confront and adapt to, Whether it’s on Nordic soil or in foreign territories. The new, longer-episode format will give us the space to deliver not just more high-octane action, but also to do justice to the characters and emotions that lie at the heart of all great drama.”