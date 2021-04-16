‘Anpanman’ Anime Franchise To Premiere On FOX’s Tubi

Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, will exclusively premiere a slate of ten movies from the Anpanman franchise for English- and Spanish-speaking audiences.

From TMS Entertainment, the massively popular Anpanman franchise follows the title character, a champion of justice who flies anywhere to help those in trouble. Ten Anpanman movies are now available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico on Tubi.

The Anpanman slate includes Apple Boy and Everyone’s Hope, The Adventure of Happie, and Star-Spirited Dollie, Purun, The Soap Bubble, and The Secret of Fairy Rin-Rin, among others.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, said, “Anime fans of all ages can now enjoy the Japanese phenomenon Anpanman in English and Spanish for the first time ever. We can’t wait for viewers to meet Anpanman and his lovable enemy Baikinman as they join our iconic roster of characters on Tubi Kids.”