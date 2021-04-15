Looking back at the L.A. Screenings: Welcome Signs

Welcome signs are popular decorations at the L.A. Screenings. The above photo montage depicts some examples of the signs and banners seen at the Hollywood studios between 2008 and 2019 (in chronological order). Examples include signs found at Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, NBCUniversal, CBS (as guests at Paramount’s lot), 20th Century Fox, and Warner Bros.

Like the gadgets and souvenirs given to buyers at the studios (a topic of a future Water Cooler feature), welcome signs require months of preparations, as well as meetings with studio executives and suppliers. Nothing is left to chance in Hollywood for the L.A. Screenings, after all. Even an empty dirty plate left on a breakfast or lunch table for more than three minutes spells disaster!

Next feature: Recalling 10 Years at the L.A. Screenings with Disney: 2010-2019